AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Daddy Ass and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti

-Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

-Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. We will not have a live review tonight, but Briar Starr’s review will be available after the show or on Sunday morning. My Rampage audio review will also be available sometime between tonight and Monday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).