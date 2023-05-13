5/12 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan, and Tavion Heights vs. Dante Chen

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 65)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 12, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights. Heights and Chen tied up as the bell rang with Heights gaining the early advantage with a side headlock. Chen responded with a sleeper but Heights escaped via a fireman’s carry sending Chen to the mat once more. Chen hit a crossbody and looked to work the leg of Heights but Heights powered Chen away and hit a belly to belly suplex. Heights locked in a sleeper hold but Chen shifted his weight to counter and hit a kick to the side of the head of Heights. Chen looked to finish but Heights got a quick near fall before Chen responded with the roaring chop to the chest for the win.

Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 4:42.

The commentary team hyped Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan for after the break… [C]

2. Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan. Choo gained the early advantage over Jordan but Jordan would kip up and take Choo down to the mat with a side headlock. Both women, after a stalemate, got back to their feet and Jordan went for a handshake but Choo shrugged her off. Choo sent Jordan into the corner and hit a handspring splash and a snap suplex for a two count. Jordan gained a near fall of her own but was hit by a boot to the face as Choo looked to finish. Late in the match, Jordan hit a springboard crossbody but Choo rolled through and hit the snooze button for the victory.

Wendy Choo defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 5:18.

The two women shared a handshake post-match as Choo celebrated in the ring.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Enofe and Nima started the match. Nima caught Enofe but Enofe made the tag to Blade as Nima tagged in Price. Enofe tagged back in and worked on the head of Price until Price powered Enofe into the corner and made the tag to Nima who continued the beatdown. Price entered back into the ring and hit Enofe with a strong clothesline for a near fall as Blade shouted encouragement to Enofe from the apron.

Price kicked Enofe to ringside as Nima re entered the contest. Back in the ring, Nima continued to work on the head and neck of Enofe. Enofe broke free of Nima and made the hot tag to Blade who dove onto both Nima and Price who had been sent to the outside. Blade sent Price back into the ring and hit a diving crossbody followed by an Edris elbow for the win.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price via pinfall in 7:01.

John’s Ramblings: The debuting Kelani Jordan looked promising in her debut match against Wendy Choo and with continued work in developmental could be one to watch. The rest of the show was just kind of there. If you watched it, it was enjoyable. If you didn’t watch, you miss much this week.