WWE’s Ivar provides an update on his health

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE wrestler Ivar took to social media to address his health.
That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all!
Continued…
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 17, 2024
No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you ass soon as I can!
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 17, 2024
Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Ivar the best in his recovery. I have really enjoyed his work in NXT lately, as he’s been given a chance to show a different side of himself as opposed to playing the grunting Viking on WWE’s main roster television.
Be the first to comment