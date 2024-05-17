WWE’s Ivar provides an update on his health

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Ivar took to social media to address his health.

That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all! Continued… — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 17, 2024

No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you ass soon as I can! — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 17, 2024

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Ivar the best in his recovery. I have really enjoyed his work in NXT lately, as he’s been given a chance to show a different side of himself as opposed to playing the grunting Viking on WWE’s main roster television.