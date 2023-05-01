Carmella and Corey Graves expecting their first child together

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE performers Carmella and Corey Graves announced that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made via social media and they listed November as the expected birth month.

Powell’s POV: Graves has three children from a previous marriage while this will be Carmella’s first child. Congratulations to both of them and their entire family on the wonderful news.