2/24 Impact Wrestling No Surrender results: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship, Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship, Steve Maclin vs. Brian Myers vs. Heath vs. PCO in a four-way to become No. 1 contender, Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Kenta, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Streamed February 24, 2023 on Impact Plus and FITE.TV

Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live

Impact Wrestling No Surrender Pre-Show

1. Gisele Shaw (w/Jai Vidal) beat Deonna Purrazzo. Savannah Evans interfered and cost Purrazzo the match

2. Jonathan Gresham over Mike Bailey

Impact Wrestling No Surrender Main Card

1. Frankie Kazarian beat Kon

2. “Death Dollz” Taya Valkyrie (w/Rosemary) and Jessicka defeated “The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

3. Joe Hendry defeated Moose in a Dot Combat match to retain the Digital Media Championship

4. Steve Maclin defeated Heath, Brian Myers, and PCO in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship

5. Kenta, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey defeated Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin

6. Mickie James defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Knockouts Championship

7. Josh Alexander defeated Rich Swann to retain the Impact World Championship