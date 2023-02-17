02/17 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell discuss WWE Fastlane and WWE Elimination Chamber’s crowded main events, WWE expected to run more Raw and Smackdown combined events, lack of hype for Ronda Rousey, NJPW Osaka event discussion

What's happening...

Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell discuss WWE Fastlane and WWE Elimination Chamber's crowded main events, WWE expected to run more Raw and Smackdown combined events, lack of hype for Ronda Rousey, NJPW Osaka event discussion

February 17, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the February 14, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss WWE Fastlane and WWE Elimination Chamber featuring crowded main events, WWE expected to run more Raw and Smackdown combined events, lack of hype for Ronda Rousey, NJPW Osaka event discussion, and more…

