WWE Raw preview: The season premiere lineup

September 3, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile vs. Four members of The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-person mixed tag Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. The show is billed as the season premiere and will run head-to-head with Monday Night Football. Something tells me that Nikki Cross will not be the odd member out of the Wyatt Sicks. Yes, I’m a modern day Nostradamus. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

