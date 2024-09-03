WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the final Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes responds to Solo Sikoa’s title match challenge

-Giovanni Vinci debuts on Smackdown

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown will move to USA Network on September 13. Jake’s same night review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).