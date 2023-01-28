What's happening...

01/28 WWE Royal Rumble audio review: 2023 Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

January 28, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event: Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match, and more (93:09)…

