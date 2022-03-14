Kevin Nash shares a grim update on Scott Hall

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Scott Hall is scheduled to be removed from life support, according to an overnight post his longtime friend Kevin Nash. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote on Instagram (full statement below). “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Powell’s POV: Hall, 63, suffered three heart attacks over the weekend after a blood clot broke loose following a hip replacement surgery. He was placed on life support on Saturday in a Marietta, Georgia hospital. The outlook is bleak, so let’s hope for a miracle. And I continue to wish the very best for Hall’s family and friends during his extremely difficult time.