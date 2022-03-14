Sharmell to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Monday that Sharmell Huffman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Sharmell joins the 2022 class with Vader and headliner Undertaker. The ceremony will be held on Friday April 1 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Booker T is a logical candidate to induct his wife, but there’s no indication yet as to whether that’s the plan.