What's happening...

Sharmell to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

March 14, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Monday that Sharmell Huffman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Sharmell joins the 2022 class with Vader and headliner Undertaker. The ceremony will be held on Friday April 1 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Booker T is a logical candidate to induct his wife, but there’s no indication yet as to whether that’s the plan.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  2. Tom March 14, 2022 @ 11:45 am

    “TELL ME YOU DIDN’T JUST SAY THAT!”
    Why did Sharmell actually do in WWE or WCW for that matter???!!!

    Reply
  4. TheGreatestOne March 14, 2022 @ 12:55 pm

    Ah yes, the annual HUH? induction into the WWE HOF. My best guess is it’s guaranteeing all the Texas based people are there and they join Austin in pummeling Owens, but that’s a terrible reason to just put random people in the HOF.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.