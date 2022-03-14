Sharmell to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced Monday that Sharmell Huffman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.
Powell’s POV: Sharmell joins the 2022 class with Vader and headliner Undertaker. The ceremony will be held on Friday April 1 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Booker T is a logical candidate to induct his wife, but there’s no indication yet as to whether that’s the plan.
Why?
“TELL ME YOU DIDN’T JUST SAY THAT!”
Why did Sharmell actually do in WWE or WCW for that matter???!!!
*WHAT
Ah yes, the annual HUH? induction into the WWE HOF. My best guess is it’s guaranteeing all the Texas based people are there and they join Austin in pummeling Owens, but that’s a terrible reason to just put random people in the HOF.