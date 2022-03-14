WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle celebrate winning the Raw Tag Titles.

-Kevin Owens responds to Steve Austin accepting his WrestleMania invitation.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. That seems like a great place for Cody Rhodes to make his WWE return and Seth Rollins needs a WrestleMania dance partner, but I’m just guessing like everyone else. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.