MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Championship set for tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. and The Billington Bulldogs vs. Alex Kane, Myron Reed, and Mr. Thomas

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).