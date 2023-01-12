What's happening...

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup: The latest card for Friday’s pay-per-view event

January 12, 2023

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Championship vs. career match

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Heath and Rhino vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a four-way for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Joe Hendry vs. Moose for the Digital Media Championship

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

-Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Title

-Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

-Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

-(Pre-Show) Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

-(Pre-Show) Angels vs. Yuyua Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kushida in a six-way match

Powell’s POV: The event is priced at $39.99 on FITE TV and will also be available via pay-per-view television. Join me for my live review of Hard To Kill beginning with the 30-minute YouTube pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. My same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.