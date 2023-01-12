Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup: The latest card for Friday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.
-Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship
-Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Championship vs. career match
-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Heath and Rhino vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a four-way for the Impact Tag Team Titles
-Joe Hendry vs. Moose for the Digital Media Championship
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
-Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Title
-Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus
-Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann
-(Pre-Show) Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw
-(Pre-Show) Angels vs. Yuyua Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kushida in a six-way match
Powell’s POV: The event is priced at $39.99 on FITE TV and will also be available via pay-per-view television. Join me for my live review of Hard To Kill beginning with the 30-minute YouTube pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. My same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.
