Impact Wrestling TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and Bully Ray have a digital face-to-face heading into their Impact World Championship match at Hard To Kill

-Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry, and Rich Swann

-Brian Myers vs. Heath

-Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary

-Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene

-The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which I will be covering live. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Masha Slamovich. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET has Shera and Raj Singh vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).