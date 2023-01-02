WWE Raw in Nashville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show note, AEW Dark Elevation, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Rodney, Kimberly Page, Danny Burch, Matt Cross, Ryan Sakoda, New Jack

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features U.S. Championship and Raw Women’s Championship matches. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for this week’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Nashville, and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Seattle, Friday’s AEW Rampage in Portland, and WWE Smackdown in Memphis. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart turned 80 on Sunday.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) turned 68 on Sunday.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse turned 52 on Sunday.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Happy belated birthday to my buddy and New Year’s baby Pooch!

-Ryan Sakoda turned 48 on Saturday.

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) turned 43 on Saturday. He also worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) turned 42 on Saturday.