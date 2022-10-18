Tony Khan says his goal is to have a weekly ROH show in 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and laid out his goal for a weekly Ring of Honor series. “We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan said. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The obvious question regarding the weekly show is whether Khan has officially struck a television or streaming deal. I assume the remaining ROH pay-per-view event will be Final Battle, which is normally held in December.