What's happening...

Tony Khan says his goal is to have a weekly ROH show in 2023

October 18, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and laid out his goal for a weekly Ring of Honor series. “We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan said. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The obvious question regarding the weekly show is whether Khan has officially struck a television or streaming deal. I assume the remaining ROH pay-per-view event will be Final Battle, which is normally held in December.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.