Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Championship

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice

-Heath challenges any Honor No More member to a Street Fight

-Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel in a five-way

-Sami Callihan, Moose, and Steve Maclin “hold harmless contract signing” before their Barbed Wire Massacre match at Victory Road

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Friday’s Victory Road event that will stream on Impact Plus. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Under Siege 2022 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Havok. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Hyan vs. Gisele Shaw. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).