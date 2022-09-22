Kushida diagnosed with hand, foot, and mouth disease

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kushida was pulled from recent New Japan Pro Wrestling events due to what was originally labeled as a skin disease. The company followed up by announcing that Kushida has been diagnosed with hand, foot, and mouth disease. Read the official statement via NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: The CDC website notes that the disease is common among children under age five, though anyone can get it. While it is highly contagious, the disease is not considered serious and typically clears up on its own within seven to ten days. Here’s wishing Kushida a quick recovery.