Saraya comments on her AEW debut (NSFW)

September 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saraya (f/k/a Paige) took to social media to comment on her debut for AEW.

Powell’s POV: Saraya received a great reaction from the live crowd at Wednesday’s Arthur Ashe Stadium show. She showed up to help Toni Storm and Athena, who were being attacked by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb. The heels simply left the ring once Saraya came out, so we never actually saw her get physical.

