Saraya comments on her AEW debut (NSFW)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saraya (f/k/a Paige) took to social media to comment on her debut for AEW.

Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9czsEWUcot — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 22, 2022

Powell’s POV: Saraya received a great reaction from the live crowd at Wednesday’s Arthur Ashe Stadium show. She showed up to help Toni Storm and Athena, who were being attacked by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb. The heels simply left the ring once Saraya came out, so we never actually saw her get physical.