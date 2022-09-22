NJPW on AXS-TV lineup: G1 Climax semifinals to air on tonight’s show

CategoriesNJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS-TV show.

-Tama Tonga vs. Kazuchika Okada in a G1 Climax semifinal match

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax semifinal match

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped at the August 17 event in Tokyo, Japan at Nippon Budokan. NJPW airs Thursday nights on AXS-TV at 9CT/10ET following Impact Wrestling. The show is also replayed at 12CT/1ET.