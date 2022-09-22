What's happening...

NJPW on AXS-TV lineup: G1 Climax semifinals to air on tonight’s show

September 22, 2022

CategoriesNJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS-TV show.

-Tama Tonga vs. Kazuchika Okada in a G1 Climax semifinal match

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax semifinal match

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped at the August 17 event in Tokyo, Japan at Nippon Budokan. NJPW airs Thursday nights on AXS-TV at 9CT/10ET following Impact Wrestling. The show is also replayed at 12CT/1ET.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.