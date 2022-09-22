NJPW on AXS-TV lineup: G1 Climax semifinals to air on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS-TV show.
-Tama Tonga vs. Kazuchika Okada in a G1 Climax semifinal match
-Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax semifinal match
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped at the August 17 event in Tokyo, Japan at Nippon Budokan. NJPW airs Thursday nights on AXS-TV at 9CT/10ET following Impact Wrestling. The show is also replayed at 12CT/1ET.
