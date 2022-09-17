GCW “TNT Supreme Extreme” results: Vetter’s review of Matt Cardona vs. Man Like Dereiss, Session Moth Martina vs. Allie Katch, Blake Christian vs. Dean Allmark, Clint Magera vs. Alex Colon in a hardcore ladder match for the TNT Extreme Division Title, Jordan Oliver vs. Tate Mayfairs, Nick Wayne vs. Dan Moloney

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “TNT Supreme Extreme”

Streamed on FITE TV

September 15, 2022 in Liverpool, England at Hangar 34

This venue was a club, and the standing-room crowd was hot. The ring looked good and is well-lit. There was commentary, but their voices weren’t always clear, and their thick British accents weren’t always easy to understand, either. There was top-notch camera work here, and nice use of instant replays for big moves.

1. Dan Moloney defeated Nick Wayne at 11:48. It is worth reiterating that Wayne just turned 17, and this is at least his second trip to Europe for wrestling; he’s just insanely good and in demand. We’ve seen Moloney on NXT-UK pre-pandemic. He’s the same height but far more muscular, and I’ll compare his look to Frankie Kazarian. They brawled on the floor early, trading chops and kicks in front of the fans. In the ring, Wayne hit a stunner and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Moloney hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. Wayne hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 9:00, but he couldn’t hit a Cloud Cutter. Wayne hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then an Asai moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Wayne hit a Code Red for a nearfall. “That was so f**king close!” a commentator shouted. Moloney hit a hard spear for a nearfall at 11:00. Wayne nailed a Dragon Suplex. He went for his Cloud Cutter, but Moloney caught him and hit a piledriver for the pin. That was excellent.

2. “The She-Wolves” Kacey Owens and Molly Spartan defeated Lizzy Evo and Angel Hayes to win the TNT Women’s Tag Titles at 9:33. Hayes also has competed in NXT-UK. The She-Wolves are essentially a female version of the Viking Raiders.Spartan is taller and thicker than her counterparts here. All four brawled at the bell. Evo and Hayes are the heels, and they worked over one of the She Wolves. Spartan nailed a spear, and Owens followed it up with a top-rope frogsplash to score the pin. Good match.

3. Jordan Oliver defeated Tate Mayfairs at 10:52. With a scarf around his neck, it’s easy to compare Tate to MJF. The female referee confiscated a pair of brass knuckles she found on Tate. Fast reversals at the bell, and Tate celebrated. Tate sold being poked in the eye and he stalled in the corner. Oliver hit a plancha at 3:30. Tate took control in the ring, and he’s cocky and arrogant.

Oliver hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Tate hit a running knee to the head for a nearfall. Tate came off the ropes, but Oliver caught him with a stunner, then a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Tate hit a coast-to-coast frogsplash move for a nearfall. Oliver applied a Boston Crab, and Mayfairs tapped out immediately. That finish seemingly came out of nowhere, but it was really good action.

* A variety of weapons, including light tubes, were set up in the ring. I not only hate hardcore matches, but question having them in the middle of the show. The mat could have glass shards, or blood, remaining for the next wrestlers to roll around in.

4. Clint Magera defeated Alex Colon in a hardcore ladder match to retain the TNT Extreme Division Title at 10:56. Too many light tubes and glass panes for my taste. At least the fans are on the other side of guardrails, and not up against the ring.

* Intermission to clean up the ring.

5. “The Kings of the North” Bonesaw and Damien Corvin defeated Joe Lando and Newman at 11:18. Lando just completed a U.S. tour; he’s small but a really good high-flyer. The larger Kings attacked to start the match. The Kings remind me of Gallus in size and style,, and they are much larger and more muscular. The heels worked over Lando. Lando hit a stunner at 6:30. Newman made the hot tag and hit several quick moves, including a top-rope flying forearm, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press. I’m impressed. Lando hit a Swanton for a nearfall. Corvin nailed a decapitating clothesline to pin Newman. Good action.

6. Dean Allmark defeated Blake Christian at 13:00. The commentators called this an “international dream match.” Allmark is average height, with a bit more weight around the middle. The announcers stress he’s a ring veteran who has competed everywhere there. The crowd was HOT before these two locked up. Blake tied him up on the mat, and he hit his handspring-back-spin kick at 3:00. Blake hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. Allmark fired back with a series of hard European Uppercuts.

Blake hit a hard spin kick to the head and a clothesline, sending Allmark to the floor. They brawled on the floor at 7:30. Blake hit a flip dive over the top rope. In the ring. Blake hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Allmark got him up for a Styles Clash but hit a powerbomb out of it for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded forearm shots while on their knees, then from a standing position. They traded kicks. Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Dean went for a top-rope move, but Blake caught him with a kick. Dean hit a top-rope Ruby Cutter, a flipping faceplant, for the pin. That was really good.

7. Allie Katch defeated Session Moth Martina at 8:19. Martina had a handful of matches in ROH before it shut down; she is the party girl with drinks in her hand and likes to dance. She tried to dance with the female ref. They toasted with drinks before the bell. They finished their drinks and traded chops (I start the stopwatch at contact; I never heard a bell.) Katch hit a senton. We had some lewd action, with Martina rubbing her butt in the face of a very appreciative Allie. This one is not for kids. Martina hit her with a kendo stick at 4:00 and she got a nearfall.

Katch hit her rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Katch pulled a knife out of her booth, but she stabbed the turnbuckle. Martina hit a swinging faceplant. Allie hit the Eat D’Feet, and she grabbed the knife again. She stabbed it in Martina’s forehead at 7:30, drawing a “you sick f—!” chant. Martina fired up and hit a few chops, but Allie hit her piledriver for the pin.

8. Matt Cardona defeated Man Like Dereiss at 17:22. My first time seeing Dereiss, a Black man who rapped to the ring. He wore light-up blue sunglasses and a silver jacket, looking like he just came from a late-night rave. His size/physique/overall look is comparable to Kenny King. Cardona got on the mic but the crowd loudly booed him and I really couldn’t make out what he was saying. Cardona hit Radio Silence/famouser legdrop right at the bell for a nearfall! Dereiss hit a stunner.

They fought to the floor, over the guardrail, and into the crowd, where it is pitch black and impossible to see anything. They got back in the ring at 4:00. Cardona hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. Dereiss got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Cardona got a pizza cutter at 7:30, but he flipped off the fans and didn’t use it. Dereiss hit a fallaway slam at 10:00, then a Blockbuster for a nearfall. Cardona hit a Lungblower move to Dereiss’s jaw for a nearfall.

Cardona crotched Dereiss on the top rope, then he hit a running boot in the corner for a nearfall at 13:00. Dereiss hit a sit-out powerbomb, then a top-rope 450 splash for a ‘pin’ at 14:03, but the ref saw Cardona’s foot was on the bottom rope, and he immediately waived off the pinfall. Cardona immediately hit another Radio Silence for a believable nearfall. Cardona got his belt, but he missed Dereiss and hit the ref. Dereiss hit Radio Silence for a visual pinfall, but we had no ref. The female ref hopped in the ring. Cardona hit a low blow while the ref was out of position, then a second-rope Radio Silence for the pin.

* Cardona attacked Dereiss after the match with a chair, but Dan Moloney made the save and chased off Cardona.

Final Thoughts: This was an entertaining show. Top-notch production really helped. While I can’t really describe Dean Allmark’s finisher, and it really doesn’t look like it hurts, that match with Blake Christian was really good, and it earned best of the night. I’ll give Moloney-Wayne second-best, just ahead of Oliver-Mayfairs.

That women’s’ match is precisely why I don’t bother with “star ratings” anymore. The “wrestling” was well below average. But it was fun and extremely watchable, and the crowd had a fun time watching them interact, drink, do some lewd exchanges, before they got to actually wrestling.

This was a good showing for GCW. They brought their top tier of current stars with them to England and gave them the GCW experience… even if that means some unnecessary blood, light tubes and glass panes. The show clocked in at just under three hours.