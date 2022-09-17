WWE Crown Jewel press conference featuring Roman Reigns and Logan Paul with Paul Levesque and The Bloodline

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match was officially announced by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The match will be held on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Crown Jewel event. Levesque labeled the match a spectacle and stated that Paul has earned his respect enough that he wants to make the match take place.

Michael Cole hosted the press conference and noted that he would be on commentary at Crown Jewel. Paul was alone, while Reigns was accompanied by Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Reigns acted like he didn’t know much about Paul and said that Heyman filled him in on some things. Reigns said they would have some fun for a few weeks and then he would smash Paul in Saudi Arabia. Paul referred to himself as a disrupter. He said he’s found a home in WWE. Paul said that Reigns may be the head of the table, but “in every sport that I do, I am the table.” Paul said Reigns will acknowledge him on November 5.

They also took some fluff questions from the media. Heyman got a shot in by labeling Logan as Jake Paul’s lesser known little brother. Levesque said he chuckled when he heard of Logan’s interest. He admitted he was skeptical. He said he saw Paul work out and was skeptical, yet impresses. Levesque said Paul blew his mind with his first match and said that he has earned his respect. Paul did a nice job of summing up the match by saying that people would either see him beat Reigns and make history or get his ass kicked. Heyman said they were calling an impromptu close. He spoke about the difference between Reigns and “a stunt fighter” who called out people “way past their prime.”

Paul questioned why Heyman was doing all the talking. Reigns stood up and shoved Paul. Levesque then stood in front of Reigns and then spoke to Paul. Reigns and Paul had a staredown for photos. Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline left and then Cole closed out the press conference. Paul took the mic and said fans didn’t want to miss it because he would “smash this guy.” Watch the full video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Levesque labeled it perfectly by referring to Reigns vs. Paul as a spectacle. The press conference went well and I suspect that this event will generate more interest than WWE’s past shows in Saudi Arabia due to the main event.