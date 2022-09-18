MLW Super Series TV taping: The lineup for tonight’s event in the Atlanta area (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Super Series event that will be held tonight in Norcross, Georgia at Space Event Center.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack in a Street Fight

-Laredo Kid, Komander, and Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina, and Black Taurus

-Taya Valkyrie defends the MLW Featherweight Championship against the winner of a four-way (see below)

-Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Davey Richards vs. SB Kento for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

-Alex Kane holds a Peach State Prize Fight

-Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger

-Samoan Swat Team in action

Powell’s POV: This event is a taping for future installments of MLW Fusion. The company still has the MLW Battle Riot taping in the can. They are listing Fusion as returning in the fall without a specific date listed. We are looking for reports from tonight’s taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com