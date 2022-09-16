9/16 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title, Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy, Ethan Page vs. Danhausen, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 58)

Taped September 14, 2022 in Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired September 16, 2022 on TNT

MJF was in the opening video. So, there’s that. Jim Ross said hello and introduced the commentary team of him, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho. No entrances were televised and we went right to the ring.

1. Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy. The two locked up and Hardy took control before Allin worked a side head-lock. Hardy landed a shoulder-block and did his “delete” thing, but Darby came back with a roll-up and got a two-count. From there, Darby went for a dive onto Hardy, who was on the floor, but Hardy caught him. Even so, Allin ran Hardy into the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Darby went for a Senton onto Hardy, who was on the apron, but Hardy moved and Darby hit hard. On the outside, Hardy ran Allin into the ring post, back-first. Hardy then stretched Allin around the ring post. As Hardy got back into the ring, we got our first PIP of the night [c].

Back from break, Hardy had control, but Darby ultimately came right back and hit a series of splashes. Hardy hit a Side Effect for a two-count. Hardy did the “Delete” thing. Hardy went for his finisher, but Allin countered into a back-slide for a two-count. Allin then hit a Scorpion Death Drop and the wrestlers stayed down. Allin went to the top, but Hardy cut him off and worked Allin’s back. Hardy hit a BT Bomb for a two-count. Hardy went for a moonsault, but Allin moved. Allin then hit a Code Red and a Last Supper for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall in 9:58.

After the match, the two fist-bumped. As Darby walked through the tunnel, the lights went out and when they came back on, Brody King and Julia Hart were in the ring. King called out Darby and Sting and Darby and Sting walked through the tunnel. King said it’s not over and challenged them to a tag-team match at Grand Slam without DQs. The lights went out again and when they came back on, the House Of Black was gone.

McGuire’s Musings: It was a fine enough match. Hardy, bless him, isn’t 25 years old and I really don’t say that to be mean. I just sort of … say that. He works slower, which is OK, but the crispness is gone. Still, Darby did a good job working with him and getting a good match out of him, and kudos to both guys for going 10 minutes and taking some stiff bumps in the process. I’m not a fan of Jeff coming back sooner rather than later (which was reported in the last day or two), so perhaps my prejudice is showing and my lens through which I see Matt is blurred. Even so, the tag match on Grand Slam should be fun.