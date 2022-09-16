09/16 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss for the NXT North American Title, Logan Paul returns, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley, Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss for the NXT North American Title, Logan Paul returns, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley, Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet, and more (24:13)…

Click here for the September 16 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

