Vice TV launching “Tales from the Territories” from “Dark Side of the Ring” producers and The Rock’s production team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV announced the new “Tales from the Territories” series that will be produced by the “Dark Side of the Ring” team of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. Former WWE senior vice president of creative Brian Gewirtz, who works for Seven Bucks Productions, is quoted in a Variety.com story that lists the premiere date as October 4 at 9CT/10ET.

“The wrestling business is filled with nuanced relationships and there’s a phenomenal history that we know fans are going to enjoy,” Gewirtz said. “In many ways the wrestling world is a family, they have great moments, tough times and everything in-between. There’s a rich history of untold stories which we can’t wait to bring to life.” Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: While there were still plenty of dark side stories that could have been told, I like the change. Some of those stories can still be told as part of the new series, but it allows the producers to focus on other aspects of the history of the business. That said, I also hope the new approach doesn’t lead to this becoming a fluff series. I guess we’ll all find out together when the new product arrives in October.