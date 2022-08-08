WWE Raw preview: U.S. Title match and the start of the WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament set for tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

-The beginning of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: No teams have been announced for the tournament. The titles have been vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Tonight’s Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.