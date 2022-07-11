7/10 WWE in Waco, Texas results: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle in a street fight, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, WWE 24/7 Title changes, Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio, Omos vs. Cedric Alexander, Veer Mahaan vs. R-Truth, Ciampa vs. Ezekiel

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

July 10, 2022 in Waco, Texas at Extraco Events Center

Report by Dot Net reader Chris Blanton

1. Carmella defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Carmella came out and issued a challenge. Dana Brooke came out and Carmella refused to wrestle her and introduced Doudrop. The match was for the 24/7 Title. Carmella pinned Dana during the match to win the 24/7 Title.

2. Dana Brooke beat Carmella to regain the WWE 24/7 Title. Doudrop came in and smacked Carmella, allowing Dana to pin her to win the title back.

3. Veer Mahaan beat R-Truth.

4. Ezekiel defeated Ciampa.

5. Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio. Balor came through the crowd and attacked Mysterio before the match started.

6. Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory. Theory used the top rope to win. Chad Patton came out and told the other ref that Theory had used the ropes and the match was restarted. Ziggler then defeated Theory.

7. Omos beat Cedric Alexander.

8. Asuka defeated Becky Lynch.

9. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Waco Street Fight. A decent match with a table and kendo stick used. Riddle RKO’d Rollins through a table to get the win.

Overall, the talent roster at this show was pretty poor with several big names missing. It was not a great crowd for this to the the first WWE show in Waco in three years. At 8 am, there was about 1,200 tickets sold, and probably a few more than that after walkup, but the building holds about 9,000. The new set is very nice for a house show. They have really stepped up their production. The show ran about 2.5 hours, so it wasn’t rushed.