AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Dante Martin vs. JD Drake
-QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor
-Shawna Reed vs. Anna Jay
-Paris Van Dale vs. Emi Sakura
-Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney
-JC vs. Julia Hart
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
