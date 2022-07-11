AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Dante Martin vs. JD Drake

-QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Shawna Reed vs. Anna Jay

-Paris Van Dale vs. Emi Sakura

-Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney

-JC vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.