Jersey Championship Wrestling “Great American Birthday Bash” results: Vetter’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Radrick, Dralistico and Dragon Lee vs. Gringo Loco and ASF, an 18-person Bunkhouse Stampede match, Homicide vs. Alec Price, Effy and Allie Katch vs. Delirious and Edith Surreal for the GCW Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Great American Birthday Bash”

July 10, 2022 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

This is a free event on Game Changer Wrestling’s Youtube page. (This is much of the GCW roster on this card.) The venue was a plain white room, perhaps in a convention center. The crowd was perhaps 400. Veda Scott and an unidentified man provided commentary. There were helium-filled balloons everywhere and fans are wearing cardboard birthday hats.

1. Mike Bailey defeated Axton Ray at 12:27. I wote last week that Ray is built like a football player, like Brutus Creed, and he’s one to keep an eye on. Quick reversals to start and a standoff. Bailey unloaded his speedball kicks to the ribs at 2:30. Bailey hit a double knee drop to the chest for a nearfall. They traded mid-ring forearm shots. Bailey hit his corkscrew senton for a nearfall at 5:00, then a Helluva Kick in the corner. Axton fired back with some kicks to the chest and an enziuigiri, and they were both down.

Bailey nailled a dive through the ropes, so Axton hopped in the ring and hit his own dive. Bailey hit his Triangle Moonsault to the floor at 8:30. In the ring, Bailey applied a leglock and grounded Axton. Bailey hit a double kneedrop to the back as Axton was lying on the top rope. Bailey ran at Axton, but Axton caught him and hit a pop up-into-a-kneedrop over his knee at 11:00. They traded rollups. Bailey hit his moonsault double kneedrop. They traded mid-ring rollups. Bailey hit his spin kick into the corner, then his second-rope 450 kneedrop to score the pin. Really good opener.

2. Effy and Allie Katch defeated Delirious and Edith Surreal in a mixed tag match to retain the GCW Tag Titles at 11:43. I haven’t seen Edith before; she wore a ninja-style mask. Worth noting that Delirious and Effy had a really good match a week ago in St. Louis for GCW. Katch and Delirious argued to start the match. She stomped on his foot and hit a shoulder tackle. Effy and Edith squared off at 2:00. Effy hit a Whoopee Cushion buttdrop. The champs began working her over. Delirious bit Effy’s foot.

Delirious and Edith began working over Effy in their corner, even though they are in the traditional babyface corner. Delirious nailed his Panic Attack running knee at 6:00. Katch got in and nailed her rolling cannonball in the corner on Delirious. She hit her double suplex for a nearfall. Delirious shoved Allie into Effy, then he rolled her up for a nearfall at 8:30. Edith hit a running bulldog on Allie for a nearfall. Edith tied her up in a pretzel on the mat. Effy got back in and hit a TKO Stunner on Delirious.

Edith hit a DDT on the ring apron on Effy, then a dropkick to his face. The ladies traded mid-ring blows. Delirious nailed his Shadows Over Hell frogsplash to Katch’s back for a nearfall at 11:00. Effy hit a Blockbuster on Delirious, then a spear on Edith. Allie nailed her piledriver on Edith to score the clean pin. Solid mixed tag match. They all shook hands.

3. Billie Starkz defeated Nick Wayne defeated an intergender match at 12:04. Sunday was Wayne’s birthday; he is now 17, which is just insane when you think of how many airline miles he has put on in the past year. I think Starkz is still a teen too, a year or two older. The crowd chanted “happy birthday!” at him. The bell rang, but then they played a recording of “Happy Birthday” and the crowd sang along. Starkz grounded him early by tying up his arm. Wayne finally hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 3:00. He did a moonsault to the floor, but she moved out of the way, and she kicked him upon landing.

Back in the ring, Billie cranked on the head and planted her knee in his back. Billie hit a nice snap suplex at 4:30 and remained in charge. She chopped him 17 times, with the last one on his back. Funny spot. She hit a German Suplex. Wayne came back with an enziguri and a stunner, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Wayne nailed a Dragon Suplex and a Code Red for a nearfall. The announcers speculated if Wayne had underestimated her.

They fought on the ring apron, where Wayne hit an enzuigiri. She got him on her shoulders and did a forward roll driver onto the ring apron, with Wayne rolling to the floor. Wow that looked dangerous. In the ring, she hit a German Suplex, but he hopped up and hit his own German suplex. She hit a spin kick to the face and a knee strike to the jaw. She hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 11:00. She went for a swanton bomb onto the ring apron, but he moved and she crashed onto the apron, then the floor. Wayne hit a Cloud Cutter to the floor. Wayne climbed in the ring and attempted another Cloud Cutter, but she avoided it, got a rollup, and the clean pin. Surprising finish.

4. Masha Slamovich defeated Janai Kai and Lindsay Snow in a three-way at 7:28. I wrote this the other day — Snow is tattoo-covered and reminds me of Luna Vachon. Kai has a great kickboxer look. They traded mid-ring blows early. Snow hit a clothesline on both, then a spear on Masha, and they were all down at 4:00. Snow applied a half crab on both opponents. Masha hit a running knee to Snow’s jaw for a nearfall. Kai and Masha traded mid-ring blows, and Snow hit a top-rope crossbody block on both of them at 6:30. Kai and Masha traded hard blows, with Masha hitting a piledriver out of nowhere for the win. That was fun and certainly could have gone longer.

* Veda Scott announced that Tony Deppen couldn’t make it to the show, so Alec Price has a mystery opponent. Price came to the ring to complain about Deppen pulling out and he asked for someone to come and face him. The crowd went nuts for the familiar sound of Homicide’s theme song!

5. Homicide defeated Alec Price at 16:56. Price stalled in the corner. They traded mat holds early, with Price applying the Noble Trailer Hitch leg lock. Homicide hit a pair of bodyslams. Homicide went for a dive to the floor, but Price cut him off. Price then hit a dive over the top rope onto Homicide at 4:30. In the ring, Price hit a top-rope crossbody block. They traded mid-ring blows, and Price hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall.

Price hit a second-rope leg lariat for a nearfall. Homicide came back with a clothesline and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. They brawled to the floor, with Homicide hitting a bodyslam onto the hard wood floor. Ouch. They got back in the ring, with Homicide hitting a backbreaker over his knee at 10:00. Homicide applied a Boston Crab, but Price reached the ropes. Homicide bit at Price’s elbow! Homicide hit a stunner for a nearfall.

Price hit a superkick, then a twisting top-rope blockbuster for a nearfall. They traded forearms, and Price shouted “this is the face that is going to f—-n retire you!” Price had mounted Homicide and hit multiple shots to the face. Price posed, and Homicide got a rollup for a nearfall. Price missed a Swanton Bomb, and Homicide got a nearfall at 16:00. Homicide hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes. Price escaped the last one. Homicide hit a belly-to-back suplex then the Copkillah drop for the pin. Good match.

6. Yoya won an 18-person Bunkhouse Stampede at 31:34. This is Royal Rumble rules, but pinfalls and submissions are allowed as well as throwing opponents over the top rope to the floor. Grim Reefer came out #1. Two guys named Ellis Taylor and Charlie Tiger hit the ring together. Reefer lit up a joint and shared it. Marcus Mathers came into the ring at 1:30; no blows have been traded yet. He attacked everyone. Mathers choked Reefer with a leather strap. Dyln McKay is #5. (Yes, the on-screen graphic spelled it Dyln.) We are clearly getting a lot of unknowns here.

Yoya joins as #6 at 4:00. However, Charles Mason attacked Yoya before he even got in the ring, and he put Yoya in a garbage bag and dragged him to the back. Mason then got in the ring. Reefer was tossed. Somone got pinned. This is really sloppy with a lot of green kids. Mathers beat up Mason in the corner. Akira entered as #8 at 8:00; these are highly uneven intervals. He hit a tornado DDT onto a suitcase he brought into the ring. Brandon Kirk is #9. He is taller and looks like a guy who belongs in a bunkhouse match.

1 Called Manders enters as #10 at 11:00 and he hit a delayed vertial suplex. Bam Sullivan is #11. I don’t know him, but he was fired up like Mojo Rawley. Joshua Bishop is #12. He is taller and grizzly with short, curly blond hair, and reminds me of young Sid Vicious. Bishop put two guys through a table in the corner. Austin Luke is #13. Bishop has cleared the ring of almost everyone, including hitting a Razor’s Edge over the top rope, with several guys catching the victim. Big Vin entered as #14 at 17:30. Vin tossed Bishop and the crowd expressed surprise. Casey Katal entered at #15; I don’t know her but she’s really short. She worked with a guy to eliminate Big Vin.

Akira has shoes with tacks in them, and he ran around and hit people with them. Casey helped eliminate Akira. Steve Starr is #16, and he has his phone out, like Austin Theory. Star was tossed immediately.

Jeff Cannonball is #17; he is round and wore bib overalls. He nailed a rolling cannonball onto Casey in the corner. Casey and a guy worked together to eliminate Cannonball at 24:00. Mason slammed a wood board over Manders’ head., then he hit him with a cowbell to the head. It appears we have three heels and Manders left. The crowd went nuts for the music of Matt Tremont, who entered as #18. Casey and another guy were tossed, leaving Tremont vs. Charles Mason vs. 1 Called Manders.

Mason choked out Tremont, and the crowd begged him to get up, but he passed out! His entrance song lasted longer than his time in the ring. Manders and Mason squared off. Manders is bleeding from his head. Manders hit a series of headbutts and a decapitating clothesline. Mason got the cowbell again and hit him in the head. He put the rope around Manders’ head and choked him with it. He flipped Manders over the top rope and held onto the rope, choking Manders with it. They brawled on the ring apron. Mason hit a low blow kick and tossed Manders to the floor. Mason celebrated. However, Yoya ran into the ring holding a chair. He hit Mason over the head, knocking Mason off the apron to the floor, to win the match.

7. Dralistico and Dragon Lee defeated Gringo Loco and ASF at 14:41. They all shook hands. Loco and Dralistico traded quick lucha reversals. ASF and Lee entered at 3:00; they are roughly the same height but Lee has so much more muscle mass. ASF tried a huracanrana but Lee landed on his feet. Dralistico hit a huracanrana on Loco, and the brothers hit simultaneous dives on their opponents. In the ring, Dralistico hit a standing moonsault on Loco at 6:30.

The brothers worked over Loco. Loco slammed ASF onto Lee, and they began to work over Dralistico. Loco nailed his Gringo Bomb /twisting powerbomb from the corner on Dralistico for a nearfall. ASF hit a Canadian Destroyer on Lee, and everyone was down at 10:00. ASF hit a hurricanrana that sent Lee to the floor. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault on Dralistico. ASF nailed a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Dralistico for a believable nearfall. The brothers hit some kicks and got a nearfall on ASF at 12:30, but Loco made the save.

Dralistico hit a springboard huracanrana. He leapt off the top rope onto Loco on the floor and turned it into a huracanrana. In the ring, ASF hit a tornado DDT on Lee for a nearfall. ASF went for a Shooting Star Press, but Lee got his knees up. Lee hit a flipping powerbomb on ASF for the pin. Fun, fantastic lucha match. Obviously, the teammates know each other really well, and this really clicked. Fans began tossing dollar bills into the ring at them and chatted, “Please come back!”

* JCW will be back in action Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

8. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Radrick at 15:19. Takeshita is coming off that fantastic match against Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage; he’s just 26 and clearly a top star for years to come. Radrick has visible bruises and scars from his hardcore death matches a week earlier. Intense standing switches at the bell. Radrick hit a springboard forward roll, and Takeshita bailed. Radrick leapt through the ropes, but Taekshita caught him. They brawled on the floor, with Takeshita nailing a DDT on the hard wood floor.

In the ring, Konosuke tied him up on the mat. Radrick hit a second-rope missile dropkick, then he dove through the ropes on Takeshita at 6:00. In the ring, Radrick hit a Saito Suplex. He set Takeshita up for an Air Raid Crash, but fell backward for a slam and a nearfall. Takeshita fired back with a leaping clothesline at 7:30, and they were both down. They traded mid-ring blows. Takeshita hit a clothesline. Radrick fired back witha springboard Cloud Cutter for a nearfall at 10:30. Takeshita fired back with a Blue Thunder Bomb, and he applied a Crippler Crossface on the mat.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Takeshita hit a top-rope lariat, sending them both to the mat, for a nearfall at 13:00. The fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Radrick went for another Cloud Cutter, but Takeshita caught him and hit a tombstone piledriver and a sit-out slam for a believable nearfall at 14:30, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Takeshita nailed a roaring forearm. Radrick went for a Lionsault press, but Takeshita caught him with a knee to the gut. Takeshita then nailed a running kneestrike to score the pin. Very good match.

Final Thoughts: When the lucha match ended, I assumed that was going to get best match. However, Takeshita is so good, so fluid in the ring, and he had a stellar brawl with Radrick. That lucha match was really good for second-best, with the Bailey-Axton Ray opener getting third best.

While I don’t care for intergender matches, Wayne is so teflon at this point — he loses a lot but he is always competitive, and he’s still so young and only getting better.

I guess the nice thing about holding a Sunday show is that a lot of indy wrestlers, like Homicide, are likely available for a last-minute replacement. The crowd was thrilled with the change.

I only knew about half of the 18 people in that Bunkhouse Brawl. Of the new guys to me, Joshua Bishop was the standout. He’s a guy who could show up at a WWE tryout and get noticed just because of his physique. That match was a sloppy mess, but it got a lot of people some ring time.

It’s worth noting that Billie Starkz, Allie Katch, Veda Scott, Mike Bailey, Manders and Gringo Loco were among wrestlers who competed Saturday in Iowa for Pro Wrestling Revolver and made their way here.