NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles

-Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

-Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

-Nikkita Lyons returns

