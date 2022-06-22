KC Navarro on how his MLW opportunity came about, his friendship with the late Shad Gaspard, working with NZO

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with KC Navarro

Host: Scott Mitchell

Interview available at PWMania.com

On how his MLW opportunity came about: “I remember when I got contacted, it was very unexpected,. I had a lot of things going on in my career. I was wrestling for the top places in the world and just creating a lot of buzz for myself. They asked me if I had any interest in debuting in the Battle Riot. I was nervous for that match. I knew a lot of the guys who were going to be in it, a lot of top guys. It was an honor to share the ring with them and work with them.”

On Shad Gaspard: “Around the time I started hanging out with nZo, one of my mentors passed away, Shad Gaspard. It hurt and I wasn’t okay because everything I did in my career was for Shad. I wasn’t able to call him when I got signed to MLW. It hurt. I remember first meeting Shad, I had a shoulder injury in 2016, it was a month before I wrestled Lio Rush.

“I cut a promo and he was there. I remember him coming to the back after that promo and telling me I was going to make it. He would make sure I stood focused and would keep my head on straight. A lot of guys didn’t want to see my win. At 16 for Shad to say I was going to make it, after being kicked out of wrestling school one year prior for not being humble enough, he was probably the best person I’ve met in my entire life.

“Shad cared about his fans, family, and friends. He passed saving his son. For him to give up time to make sure I was motivated to get to the next level, I owe it all to him. Sometimes it hurts when I have a big moment and the first thing I want to do is call him, but I can’t. I always make sure to put it out on social media and say that it was for him. Without him, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today. I was at a point where I just wanted to quit.”

On working with nZo: “Over the course of the pandemic, I would just train with nZo. This is a guy who is awesome to learn from. He made millions, was a former Cruiserweight Champion, and is just the best talker in the business. I’ve been told I’m one of the best upcoming talkers in the business, as well. For MLW to take that story and put it on TV to tell such a story and get fans invested, people wanted to see me kick nZo’s butt.”

On Battle Riot 2022: “This is the most ready that I’ve ever been in my career. I’m on fire, I’m the guy right now and I’m confident in saying that. I’m ready for the crowd to fuel me and I’m ready to win this thing.”

Other topics include what’s next for him in MLW, wanting to take on Davey Richards again, challenging for the MLW World Middleweight Title, and more.