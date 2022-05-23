WWE Raw in Evansville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Alex Shelley, Bray Wyatt, Bryan Danielson, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Santana Garrett, Wade Keller, Kota Ibushi, Mr. T, Leva Bates, Ray Candy, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. The show features Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Evansville, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Las Vegas, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in North Little Rock, Arkansas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) is 39 today.

-Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is 35 today.

-Ray Candy died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.

-Bryan Danielson turned 41 on Sunday.

-Scott Putski turned 56 on Sunday.

-Traci Brooks turned 47 on Sunday.

-Joe Coffey turned 34 on Sunday.

-Santana Garrett turned 34 on Sunday.

-A belated happy birthday to my friend and mentor Wade Keller, who turned 51 on Sunday.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.

-Mr. T’s mother gave birth to Mr. T (Lawrence Tureaud) 70 years ago as of Saturday.

-Kota Ibushi turned 40 on Saturday.

-Leva Bates turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007 after killing his wife Nancy and son Daniel.