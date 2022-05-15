What's happening...

NJPW Strong TV taping lineup: The card for tonight’s taping coming out of Capital Collision

May 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Strong TV taping that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, and The DKC vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs

-Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

-QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

-Jake Something vs. Brody King

-Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

-Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicolls

-Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorada, and Ren Narita vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo

-Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari

Powell’s POV: The event starts at 4ET. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire attended Saturday’s Capital Collision and will also attended today’s taping. His taping report will be available later tonight.

