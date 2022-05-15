NJPW Strong TV taping lineup: The card for tonight’s taping coming out of Capital Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Strong TV taping that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen
-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
-Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, and The DKC vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs
-Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura
-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight
-QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks
-Jake Something vs. Brody King
-Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack
-Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicolls
-Will Ospreay vs. Homicide
-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NPW Strong Openweight Championship
-Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorada, and Ren Narita vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo
-Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari
Powell’s POV: The event starts at 4ET. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire attended Saturday’s Capital Collision and will also attended today’s taping. His taping report will be available later tonight.
Be the first to comment