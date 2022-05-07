Moose discusses his Impact World Championship reign, dropping the title to Josh Alexander, his feud with Eddie Edwards, going from the NFL to becoming a pro wrestling world champion

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Moose

On winning the Impact World Championship: “It definitely meant a lot to be the world champion, just of how hard I work and the time and the work that I put in, the blood, sweat and tears I put in, and the weight that I lost, and change in character and change how perceived wrestling. Once you win the title, after all the work you put in, it’s almost like that’s kind of like your paycheck, winning the title. So, yeah, I’m definitely proud of accomplishing some of the things I did this past year, last two years.”

On his Impact World Championship run: “Definitely good. Now let’s just see what I could do when I have my second title, whenever that is. How I could top this first one? I’m already thinking down the road, I can’t hold on to the past. 182 days or six months reign is in the past already. So now I’m studying and thinking of things to do to make my second title reign, whenever that comes, better.”

Losing the Impact World Championship to Josh Alexander: “Obviously, you never want to lose a match, regardless of how good the match is. Definitely a tough loss, but I lost to a very incredible wrestler. I guess it’s his turn for him to carry the company, and let’s see what he could do with it. Impact is known for creating stars, and they created one in Josh. And let’s see what he could do with the position he’s given. Obviously, everybody’s pleasant about it and definitely a match of the year candidate, so that’s always good stuff. I’m happy with it. Definitely one of my better matches. The truth is, I can’t be champion forever. Someone has to get the opportunity to see what they can do with being the face of the company or having the top prize of the company. So let’s see what Josh does with it. I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

on NFL players to World Champions in pro wrestling: “Definitely a good class of people to be in. Me, myself and Bill Goldberg. We’ll see who else could join the list here in the next few years.”

On his feud with Eddie Edwards: Obviously, Eddie’s definitely a go to, but I think me and Eddie have wrestled enough to entertain the crowd and go back to the archives or watch for that ten years. You’re talking about a guy who I’ve wrestled probably the most of my Impact career. The way I look at it is, when you’re good friends with somebody, the connection is definitely always there, and the chemistry. You talk about guys who are really good friends in real life and we have wrestled each other as much as we have, we don’t even have to talk about the match prior to going out there and call it because we’ve done it so many times.

Other topics include winning the Impact World Title, Bill Goldberg, Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser, his NFL career, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and more.