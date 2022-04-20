NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the NXT Tag Title match headlined show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 569,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 610,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 44th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Evil episode that followed NXT focused on Sasha Banks and delivered 279,000 viewers and finished 101st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.05 rating for USA Network. The cable ratings were dominated by NBA Playoff games, which took the top two spots and the seventh spot in Tuesday’s ratings.