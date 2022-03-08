What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring the Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles

March 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.775 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.753 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.910 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.839 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.577 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 8, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.897 million viewers and a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

