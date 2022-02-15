MLW returning to Chicago

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce its return to the Chicago area on July 16 at Cicero Stadium.

Major League Wrestling is returning to Chicago for the first time in over two years on July 16 with a FUSION TV taping at Cicero Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.com.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Los Parks

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

King Muertes

Aramis

Arez

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Mads Krugger

Microman

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

Myron Reed

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Gnarls Garvin

Gino Medina

Savio Vega

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool to see MLW returning to the pro wrestling hotbed of Chicago. We are looking for reports from all of MLW upcoming tapings. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com