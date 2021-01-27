01/27 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega in a Strap Match for the Caribbean Championship, Laredo Kid vs. Zenshi for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, TJP and Bu Ku Dao vs. Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku for a shot at the MLW Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega in a Strap Match for the Caribbean Championship, Laredo Kid vs. Zenshi for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, TJP and Bu Ku Dao vs. Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku for a shot at the MLW Tag Titles, and more (18:51)…

Click here for the January 27 MLW Fusion audio review.

