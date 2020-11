11/22 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Matt Taven vs. Bateman, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Jay Lethal vs. LSG in a Pure Rules match, and a surprise return

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Matt Taven vs. Bateman, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Jay Lethal vs. LSG in a Pure Rules match, a surprise return, and more (20:36)…

Click here for the November 22 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...