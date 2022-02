CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will tape the first edition of NXT: Level Up tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The new show will replace WWE 205 Live, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: The move away from 205 Live feels long overdue. It will be interesting to see if the new show remains in the same Friday night time slot as 205 Live and becomes stronger competition for AEW Rampage.