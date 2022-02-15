WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show on Syfy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.602 million viewers for Syfy, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.387 million average from last week on Syfy. Raw delivered a .44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .36 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.694 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.709 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.402 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Overall, a good week for Raw in that the show moved to a different network and still topped the cable ratings while running opposite the Winter Olympics. Raw will return to USA Network next week. The February 15, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.810 million viewers.