Santos Escobar on becoming the next big Hispanic star in WWE, the loss of William Regal from NXT

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Santos Escobar

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

Whether he feels he will be the next big Hispanic star in WWE: “First and foremost, because that’s exactly what I’m aiming for. That’s exactly what I want. I want my people to see that in me. If you can see it, then maybe everyone else can see it. And to your question, yes, that’s my aim. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to be. That’s who I want to be in this company. I want to be the best Latino in the company. The way to do it is just like you said, check the boxes. If there are some boxes that you don’t completely check, then work on it. Work on it, so you can check it, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two years. I think you have to be ready for the show. Sometimes, the show will call you whether you’re ready or not. But when it doesn’t happen, just keep working, keep grinding, keep getting there and be ready. I realized now that we, as a whole and individually, we’re ready for that.”

On William Regal being released from his WWE/NXT deal: “Regal, to me, is a very important person. Personally, when I first did my first tryout, my first and only tryout, which was probably 2009-ish. Yeah. He’s the one that spotted me from the moment he saw me. He said, ‘You got it. You got what we need. You got what we want.’ Of course, it was not his job to hire people. His job was just to spot people. Nothing came out of that. But then, as the time progressed, and as I evolved as an athlete, and I kept doing the right moves and checking all the boxes you mentioned before, we always kept in touch. Then eventually, I was able to come. Once I got here, of course, it was that feedback. It was that opportunity to be one on one with the people that can teach you, like Triple H, for example, or Terry Taylor, or The Heartbreak Kid, which to me is just sometimes, it’s unreal. Because you have the Heartbreak Kid here, face to face telling you, ‘You did good kid. Do this, do that.’ Or when you screw up, they give you the business. Your face is not that of a person that’s being given the business, but you’re more just in awe looking at them. That is just a whole lot of emotions that keep coming. They just keep coming. I think the best thing that I can do is just absorb it and then put it out there with my work.”