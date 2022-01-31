NXT 2.0 TV preview: Three matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

-“Imperium” Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. “Diamond Mine” Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

Powell’s POV: There was no indication of whether the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will continue next week or when the women’s tournament will begin. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.