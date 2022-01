CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Network will air on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia. Deadline.com reports that deal starts on Saturday for the Royal Rumble event.

Powell’s POV: While this may not seem like it means much to fans outside Indonesia, it is actually a sign of progress as WWE attempts to sell off its network rights internationally. It’s safe to assume that the company will be making similar deals in other countries going forward.