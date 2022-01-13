What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the second TBS show

January 13, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 969,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.010 million viewership total from last week’s final edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.39 rating, down from last week’s 0.43 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.39 rating in the same demo, though Raw aired opposite the college football national championship game. Dynamite finished behind a pair of NBA games in Wednesday’s rating battle.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.