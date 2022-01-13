01/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 190): Brian Fritz shares details of his in-person experience at AEW Dynamite, discusses the WWE Royal Rumble favorites, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz returning to share details of his in-person experience at AEW Dynamite, discusses the WWE Royal Rumble favorites, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 190) and guest Brian Fritz.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.