WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The lineup for the Saudi Arabia event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.
-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Powell’s POV: All signs point to Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley being added to the lineup. The main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network.
