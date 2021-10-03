WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The lineup for the Saudi Arabia event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley being added to the lineup. The main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network.