What's happening...

WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The lineup for the Saudi Arabia event

October 3, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley being added to the lineup. The main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.