WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2021 night one draft moves, additional moves announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following draft picks were made during the October 1, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown and on the Talking Smack show. The moves will officially go into effect on October 22, 2021.

Round One

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to Smackdown.

WWE Champion Big E to Raw.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to Smackdown.

Bianca Belair to Raw.

Round Two

Drew McIntyre to Smackdown.

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to Raw.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Smackdown.

Edge to Raw.

Round Three

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss to Smackdown

WWE Women’s Tag Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to Raw.

Hit Row (Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis) to Smackdown.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee to Raw.

Round Four (final round during Smackdown)

Naomi to Smackdown.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to Raw.

Jeff Hardy to Smackdown.

Austin Theory to Raw.

Additional Picks (revealed during Talking Smack)

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez to Raw.

Chad Gable and Otis to Raw.

Doudrop to Raw.

Akira Tozawa to Raw.

Nia Jax to Raw.

John Morrison to Raw.

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to Raw.

R-Truth to Raw.

Drake Maverick to Raw.

T-Bar to Raw.

Zelina Vega to Raw.

Aliyah to Smackdown.

Drew Gulak to Smackdown.

Mace to Smackdown.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor to Smackdown.

Toni Storm to Smackdown.